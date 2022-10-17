Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.4 cents in the last week, averaging $3.84 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 11.5 cents higher than a month ago and 42.8 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.41 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.79 a gallon.

Natrona County is currently the cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $3.55 a gallon on Monday, while Park County is the most expensive at an average of $4.26 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents in the last week, averaging $3.86 a gallon Monday, with the national average up 20.6 cents from a month ago and 56.6 cents higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 15th most expensive state in the country, Georgia is the cheapest at $3.22 a gallon while California is the most expensive state at an average of $5.96 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have fallen over the past week, down to $86 a barrel, down from the previous week but still higher than a recent low of $76 a barrel on Sept. 26, while the price of diesel has increased two cents in the past week, up to $5.06 a gallon on Monday.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we've seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared," De Haan said. "We'll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed. The Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP's Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance. In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+'s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere. Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle-of-the-barrel products like these two push prices higher."

