Gas Prices Rise in Wyoming and Nationally After 14 Week Decline

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 5.3 cents in the last week, averaging $3.83 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Get our free mobile app

Prices in Wyoming are 14.8 cents lower than a month ago and 37.4 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.09 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.88 a gallon.

Natrona County is currently the second cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $3.56 a gallon on Monday, with Albany County as the cheapest at $3.38 a gallon, while Teton County is the most expensive at an average of $4.51 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents in the last week, averaging $3.67 a gallon Monday, with the national average down 17.5 cents from a month ago and 49.3 cents higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 14th most expensive state in the country, Mississippi is the cheapest average state at $3.04 a gallon while California is the most expensive state at $5.65 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have continued falling over the past week, down to $76 a barrel, the lowest since Jan. 4 of this year, while the price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the past week, down to $4.88 a gallon on Monday.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between," De Haan said. "I don't know that I've ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career. A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes, and Plains states - and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out. In addition, as Tropical Storm Ian nears the U.S. coast, some refiners could see limited disruption. As a precaution, GasBuddy has activated its Fuel Availability Tracker for motorists in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina. Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country."

7 Trails To Hike In Central Wyoming There's no doubt about it, the entire state of Wyoming is covered in amazing hiking trails. If you're visiting central Wyoming here are 7 trails that you should check out. I've organized them from easier to harder, ending with Laramie Peak.