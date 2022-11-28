Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 13.8 cents in the last week, averaging $3.37 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 27.4 cents lower than a month ago and 4.4 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $2.59 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.21 a gallon.

Natrona County is currently the cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $2.74 a gallon on Monday while Teton County is the most expensive at an average of $4.19 a gallon.

The national average price of gas has fallen 12.4 cents in the last week, averaging $3.52 a gallon Monday, with the national average down 22.7 cents from a month ago and 14.1 cents higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 24th least expensive state in the country, Texas is the cheapest at $2.82 a gallon while Hawaii is the most expensive state at an average of $5.14 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have fallen over the past week to $77 a barrel, down from a recent high of $91 on Nov. 4 and slightly higher than a recent low of $76 a barrel on Sept. 26, while the price of diesel has risen 7.9 cents in the past week, up to $5.20 a gallon on Monday.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single-day decline in the national average. In addition, 47 of the nation's 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation," De Haan said. "All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. It's entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump."

