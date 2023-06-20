Wyoming Gas Prices up Two Cents, National Average Down a Penny

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 19.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 125.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.85 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.17/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.12/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.17/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.12/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56/g today. The national average is up 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 141.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"It has been a quiet week for the national average, with little overall movement in average gas prices nationally even as oil prices have been a bit unstable. Some states have seen minor increases while others have seen decreases, and the mixed bag is likely to continue for the time being with oil prices a bit all over the place," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While gasoline demand continues to inch up, we could see additional pressure on pump prices, while the price of diesel continues to see downward movement. While the uncertainty over the direction of the economy is a major player in preventing oil's rise, inventories of oil and gasoline do remain tight, preventing much additional downward movement as well. We'll have to see which of those factors emerges as a winner to predict when the next large movement in prices could be. We're also seeing more tropical activity in the Atlantic that could pose challenges in the weeks ahead as hurricane season ramps up."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

June 20, 2022: $4.80/g (U.S. Average: $4.97/g)

June 20, 2021: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

June 20, 2020: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

June 20, 2019: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

June 20, 2018: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

June 20, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

June 20, 2016: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

June 20, 2015: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

June 20, 2014: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 20, 2013: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.50/g, up 3.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.46/g.

Ogden- $3.99/g, down 13.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.12/g.

Billings- $3.74/g, up 5.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.68/g.

