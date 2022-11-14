Gas Prices Fall in Wyoming by Almost 10 Cents, Nationally by 2.6

Sam Haut, Townsquaremedia

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 9.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.55 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 30.1 cents lower than a month ago and 14.6 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.07 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.37 a gallon.

Natrona County is currently the cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $3.25 a gallon on Monday while Teton County is the most expensive at an average of $4.37 a gallon.

The national average price of gas has fallen 2.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.76 a gallon Monday, with the national average down 14.3 cents from a month ago and 36.3 cents higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 23rd least expensive state in the country, Texas is the cheapest at $3.05 a gallon while California is the most expensive state at an average of $5.35 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have fallen over the past week, down to $86 a barrel, falling $7 from the previous week and higher than a recent low of $76 a barrel on Sept. 26, while the price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the past week, up to $5.34 a gallon on Monday.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week," De Haan said. "With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I'm hopeful in the lead-up to Thanksgiving we'll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we'll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record."

