Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 13.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.70 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 12 cents lower than a month ago and 25.3 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.29 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.59 a gallon.

Natrona County is currently the cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $3.40 a gallon on Monday, while Park County is the most expensive at an average of $4.19 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents in the last week, averaging $3.77 a gallon Monday, with the national average up 10.2 cents from a month ago and 41.2 cents higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 16th most expensive state in the country, Georgia is the cheapest at $3.15 a gallon while California is the most expensive state at an average of $5.67 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have fallen slightly over the past week, down to $84 a barrel, down $2 from the previous week but still higher than a recent low of $76 a barrel on Sept. 26, while the price of diesel has increased 24 cents in the past week, up to $5.30 a gallon on Monday.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"Average gas prices have declined for the second straight week with significant declines in the West and Great Lakes having an oversized effect on the drop in the national average," De Haan said. "With oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC+'s decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown. While gasoline prices have seen a large drop, diesel prices have been somewhat mixed, with prices heading higher in the Northeast as inventories drop to extremely tight levels ahead of the heating oil season. Motorists are reminded that the decline in gasoline prices is seasonal and should continue into the fall, and is unrelated to the coming election. Seasonality is king in driving prices, not the desires or hopes of politicians."

