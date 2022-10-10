Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 9.3 cents in the last week, averaging $3.85 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 8.1 cents higher than a month ago and 39.5 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.47 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.39 a gallon.

Natrona County is currently the cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $3.66 a gallon on Monday, while Park County is the most expensive at an average of $4.20 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.8 cents in the last week, averaging $3.92 a gallon Monday, with the national average up 22.5 cents from a month ago and 67 cents higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 17th most expensive state in the country, Georgia is the cheapest average state at $3.21 a gallon while California is the most expensive state at $6.30 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have risen over the past week, up to $92 a barrel, up from a recent low of $76 a barrel on Sept. 26, while the price of diesel has increased 18 cents in the past week, up to $5.04 a gallon on Monday.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we've seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week," De Haan said. "Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC's decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut. But where gas prices didn't jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil's rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already. For now, I don't expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead."

