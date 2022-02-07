Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 0.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.28 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Get our free mobile app

Prices in Wyoming are three cents higher than a month ago and $1.02 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming, priced at $2.89 a gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.89 a gallon.

Natrona County had the second cheapest prices in the state at $3.11 a gallon, with Albany County being the cheapest at $3.09 a gallon, while Teton County at the highest at $3.57 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.0 cents in the last week, averaging $3.42 a gallon on Sunday, with California being the most expensive at $4.66 a gallon and Missouri being the cheapest at $3.06.

The national average is up 12.3 cents from a month ago and 97.5 cents higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said oil prices have surged while the chance for conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also increased.

"Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel, on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine and that there won't be enough supply to meet demand come this summer," De Haan said. "With the national average at its highest level since 2014, the news is grim: motorists should expect even more price increases, with the larger jumps coming later this spring as a confluence of seasonal factors and the potential flare-up in geopolitical tensions. Ultimately, the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season."