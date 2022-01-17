Gas Prices in Wyoming Rise Slightly as Oil Prices Increase

Gas prices in Wyoming have risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, currently averaging $3.24 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Gas is 6.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.04 a gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Wyoming is currently $2.69 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.89 a gallon.

Natrona County has the second cheapest average gas prices in the state at around $2.96 a gallon, with Campbell County being the cheapest at $2.88 a gallon, while Teton County is the most expensive with an average of $3.65 a gallon.

On the national level, Wyoming is the 23rd most expensive state, while the average price of gasoline has risen 0.8 cents per gallon across the country in the last week, averaging $3.31 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said:

"Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up," De Haan said. "While the rise was fairly tame, some states still saw slight declines. Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks. Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued."