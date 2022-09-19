Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen five cents in the last week, averaging $3.75 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 20.7 cents lower than a month ago and 30.4 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.09 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.98 a gallon.

Natrona County is currently the second cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $3.37 a gallon on Monday, with Albany County as the cheapest at $3.22 a gallon, while Teton County is the most expensive at an average of $4.53 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents in the last week, averaging $3.64 a gallon Monday, with the national average down 25.7 cents from a month ago and 45.9 cents higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 15th most expensive state in the country, Mississippi is the cheapest average state on Monday at $3.06 a gallon while California is the most expensive state at $5.39 a gallon after dethroning Hawaii, which was on top for the past few weeks.

Crude oil prices have fallen slightly over the past week, down to $84 a barrel, but still above a recent low of $82 on Sept. 7, while the price of diesel has declined seven cents in the past week, down to $4.93 a gallon on Monday.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015," De Haan said. "While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped. West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week."

