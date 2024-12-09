Gas Prices Dropping, Wyoming Below the National Average at $2.89/G

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.89/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 16.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.29/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.44/g, a difference of $1.15/g, thats according to Gasbuddy price reports.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.491 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today.

"The national average has finally fallen below $3 per gallon, and it couldn't come at a better time for motorists with the holidays upon us. One would need to count over 1,300 days since we've seen the national average this low, with the affordability of gasoline at its lowest non-COVID level since 2015," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"With average gas prices in 35 states and nearly 110,000 stations below $3 per gallon, Americans are putting in just 5.44 minutes of work to buy a gallon, the fewest minutes of work needed (excluding the pandemic) since 2015, when Americans needed to do just 5.25 minutes of work to buy a gallon. The good news is that we'll likely continue to see additional downward pressure on gas prices, with the national average potentially falling another 10 to 15 cents by Christmas."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

December 9, 2023: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

December 9, 2022: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

December 9, 2021: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.34/g)

December 9, 2020: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

December 9, 2019: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

December 9, 2018: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

December 9, 2017: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

December 9, 2016: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

December 9, 2015: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 9, 2014: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.64/g, down 11.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.76/g.

Ogden- $2.90/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.93/g.

Billings- $2.78/g, down 7.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.85/g.

2024 Birds N' Bucks Food Drive & Fundraiser It was another successful year for the longstanding tradition started by Bryan Scott a dozen years ago. This year raised close to $8,000 and brought about 500 turkey dinners to Casper families in need.