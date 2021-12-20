According to GasBuddy, Wyoming gas prices have fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the past week, currently averaging $3.28 a gallon.

Gas prices in Wyoming are 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.11 a gallon higher than a year ago, while the cheapest station in Wyoming is $2.69 a gallon today and the most expensive is $3.74 a gallon.

Over the past 10 years, the highest gas prices in Wyoming at this time were $3.15 a gallon in 2011, while the lowest was $1.96 a gallon in 2015

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week and averages $3.30 a gallon, while the national average is down 10.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.10 a gallon higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said:

"For yet another week, average gasoline prices continue to fall as omicron cases surge, leading oil demand, and thus oil prices, to stall. The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new Covid cases slow down," said De Haan "With gas prices very likely to continue declining this week in most states, we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under their all-time high on the holiday, which was $3.26 in 2013. Beyond Christmas, with omicron cases likely to continue climbing, I do believe we'll see a more noticeable hit on gasoline demand once the holidays are over. There's a rising likelihood that we won't see gas prices rising for the rest of the year- with one caveat- gas prices in the Great Lakes states have plummeted by 30 to 50 cents in some areas, and stations in those areas may raise prices slightly should oil prices slow their decline. Aside from those areas, declines at the pump are likely to continue as we close out 2021."

COVID-19 cases across the country have been rising, going from a seven day average of 72,856 on Nov. 27, 2021 to 132,851 on Dec. 19, though cases in Wyoming have continued to fall.