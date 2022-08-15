Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.2 cents in the last week, averaging $4.10 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 62.6 cents lower than a month ago and 55 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.25 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.19 a gallon.

Natrona County is currently the cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $3.36 a gallon on Monday, while Teton County is the most expensive at an average of $4.83 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.9 cents in the last week, averaging $3.92 a gallon Monday, with the national average down 63.7 cents from a month ago and 74.8 cents higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 20th most expensive state in the country, while Texas is the cheapest average state on Monday at $3.41 a gallon while Hawaii became the most expensive state at $5.34 a gallon, dethroning California after it was on top for the past several months.

Crude oil prices have continued to decrease over the past few weeks, down to $88 a barrel, down from a recent high of $122 on June 8, while the price of diesel sits at $5.27 a gallon, having stayed steady in the past few weeks.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded," De Haan said. "That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes. While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated."

