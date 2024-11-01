Game and Fish reopens Sheridan Region WHMAs, Story Fish Hatchery

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wildlife habitat management areas and other locations in Sheridan County previously closed in response to impacts from the Elk Fire are now open, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

As of Oct. 30, the Amsden Creek and Kerns wildlife habitat management areas are open to non-motorized use. No camping is allowed, and both areas will adhere to their annual seasonal closure dates implemented to protect wintering wildlife from disturbance, per Game and Fish. Both areas are closed to human presence from Nov. 16 to May 14.

“Members of the public are cautioned that road and fence repairs, fireline rehabilitation and other post-fire activities will be taking place on these properties in the coming weeks,” Game and Fish says.

According to an Oct. 30 release, significant portions of the Amsden Creek and Kerns WHMAs burned in the Elk Fire and there is the potential for falling trees, loose rocks and debris, among other safety concerns.

In addition to the WHMAs, the Story Fish Hatchery is again open to the public, as are the Penrose Public Access Area and Sheridan County Walk-in Area #12, Game and Fish says. Other properties outside the fire perimeter have also reopened.

The Tongue River Canyon Public Access Area will remain closed, per Game and Fish, which says Bighorn National Forest managers are keeping a public access closure in place for several trails and a portion of the forest south of Highway 14.