Fuzzy’s Taco Shop raises $34K to fight child hunger; Casper location contributes $1K

CASPER, Wyo. — Fuzzy’s Taco Shop recently raised nearly $34,000 for No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger across the United States. The Casper location contributed more than $1,000 to the nationwide fundraising campaign.

No Kid Hungry works to ensure that children have access to healthy meals both at school and in their communities.

The campaign, which ran from Sept. 9 to Sept. 29, asked Fuzzy’s Taco Shop customers to donate $2 in exchange for a free taco on their next visit.

“We’re thrilled by the incredible generosity shown by our guests,” Fuzzy’s president Patrick Kirk said. “It’s heartwarming to see the Fuzzy’s family come together to support such an important cause. Every dollar counts when it comes to making sure children get the nutritious meals they need, and we’re proud to be part of this effort.”

“Supporting No Kid Hungry is something we’re proud to be a part of,” added Mike Malmberg of Johnson Restaurant Group, Fuzzy’s franchisee in Casper. “Our guests really embraced the campaign, and their generosity reflects the strength of our community. It’s inspiring to see what we can accomplish together to make a difference in children’s lives. We’re excited to continue this impact in Casper.”