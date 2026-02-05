A Fremont County family is mourning the loss of their young child after a severe case of influenza, underscoring the serious risks flu can pose—even for otherwise healthy children.

The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed the child’s death this week, noting that the H3N2 “A” strain has been dominant this flu season. Historically, H3N2 seasons are associated with more severe illness, higher hospitalization rates, and increased numbers of fatalities.

“Unfortunately, the death of a Fremont County child has been reported to us this week,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, State Health Officer with WDH. “This tragic case is a reminder that influenza is not just a minor illness—it can be deadly, especially for children.”

Across the United States, 52 pediatric deaths have been reported so far during the 2025–2026 flu season, with nearly 90% of those children not up-to-date on flu vaccinations.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory virus that can cause fever, headache, extreme fatigue, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and muscle aches. The most effective protection is the annual flu vaccine, recommended for everyone six months of age and older. Vaccinations remain available throughout Wyoming at public health offices, retail pharmacies, and medical clinics.

“Even though we’re well into the flu season, getting a flu shot now can still offer protection,” Dr. Harrist said.

Families are also encouraged to take other precautions to reduce the spread of influenza. Staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and frequent handwashing are simple but effective measures.

For children and others at higher risk—such as older adults, pregnant women, people with chronic conditions, or residents of long-term care facilities—early medical care and antiviral medications can help reduce the severity of illness. Dr. Harrist emphasized the importance of seeking care promptly if symptoms develop.

“This heartbreaking loss reminds us all that influenza is serious,” she said. “Vaccination, good hygiene, and quick medical attention are critical to protecting our children and communities.”

The Wyoming Department of Health encourages families to protect themselves and their children, remain aware of flu symptoms, and consult healthcare providers about vaccinations and treatment options.

