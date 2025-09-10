Active Investigation in Mills, Change of Plans for Students Dropped at Freden Park

Due to an active and ongoing law enforcement situation in the area of Badger Lane in Mills, all NCSD students whose regular after-school bus stop is Freden Park will be transported from their home school to the NCSD Bus Hub, where they will be held until a parent or guardian can pick them up. This per a news release from the Natrona County School District.

Details for Freden Park Bus Riders:

Students who are normally dropped off at Freden Park will be held at the NCSD Bus Hub with active supervision until a parent/guardian can be reached for an alternate pick up.

Students will only be released to a parent or guardian.

NCSD Bus Hub is located at 136 W. 8th Street.

Parents/guardians, please contact NCSD Transportation at 307-253-5280 with any questions.

This notice is only for NCSD Bus Riders whose bus stop is located at Freden Park.

All other bus routes will occur as normal.

Badger Lane is currently closed from Pontiac Street to River Crossing. Please avoid the area at this time.