Four Wyoming Schools Selected as State Finalists for National STEM Competition

Samsung named 300 public schools State Finalists in the 15th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition – and four schools in Wyoming were selected. Each State Finalist will win a $2,500 technology prize pack for their school.

The Wyoming State Finalists are:

CY Middle School (2 teams) in Casper, WY

Newcastle High School in Newcastle, WY

Riverton High School in Riverton, WY

Etna Elementary School in Star Valley, WY

Following the State Finalists announcement, the competition advances to its next phase, culminating in April with the selection of three National Winners, each receiving a $100,000 prize package – part of a $2+ million prize pool. The full list of State Finalists can be found here.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a national competition designed to empower students in grades 6-12 to unleash the power of STEM to create innovative solutions addressing critical issues in their local communities.

The competition engages these Gen Z and Gen Alpha students in active, hands-on learning that can be applied to real-world problems – making STEM more tangible and showcasing its value both in and outside of the classroom.

