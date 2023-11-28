FOR SALE: Century Old Victorian ‘Lace’ Mansion in Casper (PHOTOS)

If you've been in Casper for the last 40 years you might remember walking into the mansion known as 'Victorian Lace' to eat dinner at Chef Lori's. It's been a lot of things in the last 100 years: a restaurant, real estate office, pilates studio...and most recently an office space for Wyoming Cardiac Surgery.

The building, I'm told, was painted after the boardwalk in Disneyland—robin egg blue. Neat white trim gives the appearance of lace along the building's edges. Scalloped shingle siding, a beautiful turret and exuberant arched windows lend to an enchanting doll-house appearance.

Victorian homes surged in the United States in the mid-to late-19th century. While the Victorian Era was technically over in 1901, the trend stuck around until the Twenties when Colonials and Tudors became all the rage.

'Victorian Lace' was built in 1917 as a home for the foreman of the railroad. The original house was smaller, but many of the interior touches remain intact. Additions went on in the Seventies and Eighties, still characterized by many of the light fixtures, a profusion of wooden built-ins and wallpapered ceilings.

The current owner was convinced to buy the Victorian by his wife in the 1990's. If houses have personalities, this one's is certainly playful. It's easy to get lost in the unique building with seemingly magical doorways and staircases. It has 2.5 bathrooms, a large basement, and a secret(ish) attic space that would be perfect for hide-and-seek.

The office space is just under 5,000 square feet, the qualifer for mansion-status. Behind the building is a cute little matching shed complete with weather vane. There's parking for up to 17 vehicles.

And oh! It's currently on the market, listed at $690,000.

Take the virtual tour here.

Victorian 'Lace' Mansion For Sale in Casper Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media