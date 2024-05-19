Privately Owned Converted School Bus ‘Likely a Complete Loss’ After Being Engulfed in Flames

Around 3:06 p.m. a mid-sized passenger bus was reportedly on fire in the lot of a vehicle repair shop at the intersection of North Beverly and East 'F' Street in Casper.

Casper Fire-EMS arrived to find the inside of a converted school bus fully engulfed in flames with strong winds.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby fuel tankers and an electrical substation.

At this time there are no reported injuries.

The privately owned bus is likely a complete loss, wrote Casper Fire-EMS Sunday afternoon.

Photo of the smoke from the bus fire, courtesy O'Shea Abeyta

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

