Privately Owned Converted School Bus &#8216;Likely a Complete Loss&#8217; After Being Engulfed in Flames

Privately Owned Converted School Bus ‘Likely a Complete Loss’ After Being Engulfed in Flames

Casper Fire-EMS

Around 3:06 p.m. a mid-sized passenger bus was reportedly on fire in the lot of a vehicle repair shop at the intersection of North Beverly and East 'F' Street in Casper.

Casper Fire-EMS arrived to find the inside of a converted school bus fully engulfed in flames with strong winds.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby fuel tankers and an electrical substation.

At this time there are no reported injuries.

The privately owned bus is likely a complete loss, wrote Casper Fire-EMS Sunday afternoon.

Photo of the smoke from the bus fire, courtesy O'Shea Abeyta
loading...

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Rolling Hills Fire Destroys Home

Kolby Fedore, TSM

Readers Share Photos of the Aurora Borealis seen from Central Wyoming

May 12, 2024

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio