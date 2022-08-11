Flood Advisory for Natrona County In Effect Until Early Friday Morning Hours

The National Weather Service in Riverton has announced a Flood Advisory for portions of Natrona County, including Casper and Mills.

Get our free mobile app

The Weather Service stated that at 10:43 p.m., the Doppler radar indicated "heavy rain rue to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area."

Read More: VIDEO: Check Out This Gorgeous (And Terrifying) Lightning Storm in Casper

The announcement stated that between 1 and 2 inches of rain will have fallen and that areas that could experience flooding include Casper, Mills, Paradise Valley, Fort Caspar Campground, Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, and the Casper Events Center.

The Weather Service offered the following precautions:

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_1175 loading...