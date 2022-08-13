Casper Videographer Captures Incredible Time-Lapse Video of Lightning Storm

Casper was awarded a light show courtesy of Mother Nature on Thursday (with an encore presentation on Friday!) and anybody with a cellphone captured as much footage as they could.

The photos and videos that found their way to the internet were fine (including the video captured by yours truly), but you had to know it'd only be a matter of time before an actual professional released some footage.

And that's exactly what happened when Steve Jackson released a stunning time-lapse video of the storm on his YouTube page.

The video is only about a minute and a half long, but it covers almost two hours' worth of the storm. Plus, being a professional videographer, Jackson added some thematic music to really accentuate the Stranger Things-esque footage.

“You don’t often get to witness a lightning display like this in Casper," Jackson told K2 Radio News. "And being in a perfect location and wanting to see this storm in slow motion, it was hard not to set up the camera and see what I could capture. It did not disappoint!”

Nor did the video itself. The time-lapse footage can be seen below, as can photos from the storm.

To see more of Jackson's work, visit his website.