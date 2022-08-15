Heavy Rain Creates Sink Hole in Casper Street; Avoid the Area

As if the beautiful but scary lightning show last week didn't conjure images of Stranger Things, a sink hole has now developed on a Casper road and while we're pretty sure it doesn't lead to the Upside Down, you never can tell...

Get our free mobile app

That's according to the Casper Police Department, who announced that the sinkhole had developed in the roadway in the area of 8th Street and Long Ln. in Casper.

"Public Works crews have shut off the streets in the area and are currently working to assess the damages," a release from the CPD stated. "Please remain out of the area and allow these crews to safely address the issue. No other services have been reported as being affected at this time."

The department asks that travelers plan for alternate routes of travel when traveling to or from their homes in the neighborhood where the hole has developed.

"The damages were likely caused by the recent heavy rains," the release stated. "We ask the public to be aware of damages to the roadway, and report anything concerning right away."

Citizens who notice other issues may contact the city dispatch center by calling 307-235-8278.

Crews will work tirelessly to fix the street, so please don't go try to explore. Again, we're pretty sure it doesn't lead to another dimension, but you never know. We've seen stranger things.

