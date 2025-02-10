Fires, medical emergencies in Casper up in 2024

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Fire-EMS Department recently released statistics from its calls throughout 2024, revealing that 2024 was the department’s busiest year ever.

In total, there were 9,172 calls for service in 2024, which is an increase of roughly 5.6% from 2023. According to Fire-EMS Chief Jacob Black, that’s more than the department has ever seen.

“With another record-breaking call volume … our team has worked tirelessly to ensure effective response and readiness, making significant advancements in operations, training, leadership and community engagement,” Black said.

The department fought 167 fires last year, not including false alarms. That marks a jump of 26 from 2023. Meanwhile, the department handled 6,606 EMS and rescue calls in 2024, which is up by 313 from 2023. The report notes that there were 492 false alarms as well.

When looking at steps the department took to better serve the community in 2024, Black pointed to the revival of the Wildland Program, which helped firefighters better tackle wildfires and other wildland emergencies.