Firefighters improve containment of Remington Fire

CASPER, Wyo. — Fire crews were hard at work battling the Remington Fire in northern Wyoming on Saturday, and the wildfire is now 81% contained, according to Bureau of Land Management reports.

The Remington Fire, located 14 miles northeast of Leiter and spanning multiple counties in southeast Montana, covers 196,368 total acres. The fire was reported at 76% containment on Friday, and crews were able to improve upon that Saturday.

Yesterday, bulldozers and graders on the western portion of the fire worked southward toward the town of Birney. Crews at the eastern portion of the fire continued working south repairing fire lines.

As the firefighters worked, warm and dry conditions continued yesterday at the Remington Fire, supporting smoldering fire activity in sheltered timbered stands, primarily along the northern portion.

Now, crews will utilize heavy equipment to continue line repair, as hand crews scout additional repair needs in the southwest portion of the fire area.