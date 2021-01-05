One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries and a dog died during a structure fire in west Casper early Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department

About 2 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 2900 block of Pheasant Drive where they found a single family residence with a garage fully involved in fire.

Two vehicles parked in the driveway also were on fire.

The heavy fire and strong winds threatened a nearby residence.

Firefighters used multiple hand lines and controlled the fire in about 10 minutes, and prevented it from spreading to the nearby residence.

Five occupants of the residence and most of their pet had evacuated before firefighters arrived.

However, one resident was taken to the Wyoming Medical Center for treatment of injuries and was soon released, but no other injuries were reported. One pet was found deceased.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The garage and its contents suffered heavy damage, and the vehicles were a complete loss.

The smoke and some heat damage prevented the occupants from returning to the residence. They were provided assistance from the City/County Burn Fund.

Five units from the fire department initially responded along with chief officers. Two more units were dispatched due to the heavy volume of wind-driven fire threatening nearby structures.

Other assisting agencies included the Casper Police Department, the Wyoming Medical Center, Black Hills Energy, Rocky Mountain Power and the city's Solid Waste Division.

Casper Fire-EMS said working smoke alarms alerted the occupants, and it reminds people of the importance of having them on every level of your home. In this case, the presence of the alarms likely saved lives.

