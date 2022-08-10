Fire Extinguished in Wolf Creek Area of West Casper

Tragedy was avoided Wednesday night, as multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in the Wolf Creek area of west Casper.

Get our free mobile app

Details are scarce for the time being, but Casper Fire-EMS Engineer Toph Steinhoff told K2 Radio News that the fire spread in the area, but was put out before it could spread to the neighboring communities.

Wind played a role in the spread of the fire, but firefighters were able to contain it before any significant damage took place to the homes and businesses in the area.

The fire was contained, according to dispatch, at 10:27 p.m. Surrounding areas include the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and the Westside Walmart.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Casper Fire-EMS, the Evansville Fire Department, Casper Firefighters, the Bureau of Land Management, the Casper Police Department, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, and the Wyoming Medical Center.

K2 Radio News will update this story as more information becomes available.