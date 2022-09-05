Fire Crews Extinguish Garage Fire in South Central Casper

Fire Crews Extinguish Garage Fire in South Central Casper

Casper Fire-EMS

Firefighters quickly put out a garage fire in south central Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

Crews were dispatched about 1 p.m. to the 1900 block of East 21st three where they found the fire in an attached garage.

Residents were at home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Damage was limited to the garage and the cause is under investigation.

Casper Fire-EMS initially dispatched four engines one truck.

The Natrona County Fire Investigation Task Force sent a fire investigator.

Other responders included Banner Wyoming Medical Center, the Casper Police Department, the Casper Public Safety Tele-Communications office, Black Hills Energy and Rocky Mountain Power.

The fire department reminds people that increased fire danger occurs as summer progresses.

"With these hot dry days, we ask for increased vigilance with any/all heat sources. Keeping grass trimmed around fences and structures reduces the risk of spread if a fire were to occur."

Casper Men Rescues Fishermen at Pathfinder Reservoir

Casper Holistic Expo Vendors from Years Gone By

Filed Under: Banner Wyoming Medical Center, Black Hills Energy, Casper Fire-EMS, casper police, firefighters, Garage Fire, Rocky Mountain Fire
Categories: Casper News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio