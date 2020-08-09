Fire managers in Carbon County have ordered evacuations as a fire burning there continues to grow.

According to a Bureau of Land Management news release, the Bradley Fire is located roughly 50 miles north of Rawlins on Bradley Peak. It's at 1,600 acres in size and is 10% contained.

Carbon County has ordered evacuations along Long Creek as the fire is expected to move in that direction. Red Flag conditions exist over the fire. Aircraft are being utilized to drop fire retardant and water to minimize fire growth and protect area structures.

The fire began at roughly 2:30 p.m. Friday. The cause is unknown.