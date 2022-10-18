Family of George Floyd Files $250 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Former Wyomingite Kanye West

The former Kanye West, now known simply as 'Ye,' is being sued by the family of George Floyd, after Ye made comments about the man who was murdered by Minneapolis police.

Get our free mobile app

On Saturday, after a week of making various other controversial statements and decisions, Ye appeared on the Drink Champs podcast and stated that George Floyd died from drug abuse, instead of being killed by a police officer.

"They hit him with fentanyl," Ye said on the podcast episode, which has since been removed from the Drink Champs platform. "If you look, the guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."

Ye's comments came after he attended the premiere of Candace Owens' documentary, 'The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.'

"I saw it in the documentary," Ye said.

Click 2 Houston reported that after Ye's comments, the mother of George Floyd's daughter, is suing Ye for "harassment, misappropriation, and defamation," as well as "infliction of emotional distress."

Ye alleged that it was fentanyl that killed George Floyd, but

A news release from Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorney's at Law stated that Floyd's family issued a cease-and-desist letter to Ye, and it alleged that the former resident of Cody, Wyoming made "false statements of George Floyd's death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates."

One of his associates is the aforementioned Candace Owens, with whom Ye recently appeared at Paris Fashion Week wearing two 'White Lives Matter' shirts.

"West turned up to the “secret” runway presentation for his ninth Yeezy collection in a long-sleeve T-shirt; printed on the back were the words 'white lives matter' – which the Anti-Defamation considers a hate slogan, used by the KKK, the Aryan Renaissance Society and other white supremacist groups," The Guardian wrote.

He also wore the shirt to his daughter North's school basketball game.

Ye took to Instagram to address the response to the shirt, writing that "Everyone Knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it's over. You're Welcome."

Read More: Former Wyoming Resident Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt, Threatens Jewish People

Appearing on Tucker Carlson in a two-part interview, Ye told the conservative news host that he wore the shirt because he thought it was "funny."

“I thought the shirt was a funny shirt, I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny,” Ye told Carlson.

Ye then said that he put 'White Lives Matter' on the shirt "because they do. It's the obvious thing."

Following that, Ye took to various social mediums to speak on Jewish people.

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," Ye wrote in a now deleted Tweet.

attachment-attachment-Fem3fyhXgAED2QR-1 loading...

The death of George Floyd launched the Black Lives Matter movement and resulted in the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Click 2 Houston reported that "Dr. Vik Bebarta, an emergency physician and toxicologist and professor at the University of Colorado in suburban Denver, bolstered the prosecution’s contention that Floyd died because of how Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee down on the Black man's neck for 9 1/2 minutes as he pleaded 'I can't breathe.' He also backed up other experts who have faulted officers for failing to roll Floyd on his side, as they had been trained, so that he could have breathed freely."

A jury of Derek Chauvin's peers agreed with the doctors and specialists, and they convicted Chauvin of murder in April of 2021.

Originally, Ye appeared to be supportive of George Floyd, his family, and the entire Black Lives Matter movement.

The Los Angeles Times reported that in 2020, Ye reportedly donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breona Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

TMZ also reported that Ye donated money for a college savings fund for Floyd's daughter.

It is unknown how, or why, Ye seemingly changed his opinion on the death of George Floyd.

Ye moved to Cody, Wyoming in 2019. He and then-wife Kim Kardashian moved into the former Monster Lake Ranch but in October of 2021, amid the divorce of the two, Ye put the ranch on the market and moved back to California. Recently, however, Ye took the property off of the market, prompting some people to ask if Ye has plans to come back to Wyoming.

Photos of the property can be seen below.