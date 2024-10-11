Finding Local Foods in Wyoming Just Got Easier

Finding local foods across the state of Wyoming just got easier.

The University of Wyoming Extension have revised an outdated directory to refelct over 1,000 listings for local food providers including specialty crops and products. These include fresh vegetables and fruits; culinary herbs and spices; honey; homemade goods such as jams, jellies, salsas, barbecue and hot sauces, pickled and fermented vegetables, and fruit pies; hard cider; and wine, among many others.

“There are numerous outdoor and indoor farmers’ markets, community-supported agriculture operations, co-ops, farm stands and other food venues across Wyoming, and this updated directory lists where consumers can purchase locally produced goods,” said project coordinator and editor Robert Waggener.

The free downloadable publication also includes listings for school, community and church gardens; county fairs and garden clubs; local, state, and national organizations and agencies that are directly involved with agriculture, including specialty crops; a list of resources to help producers, businesses, organizations and others build on the local food movement; and nearly 400 local photos, including many showing producers and their operations and products.

“The Wyoming Food Freedom Act has opened up new opportunities for many producers and business owners in the state, and there are now some 20 year-round indoor farmers’ markets in at least 10 counties,” Waggener said. “As I have visited with producers across the state, one word seems to follow them all: ‘passion.’”

Waggener encourages Wyoming residents and visitors alike to stop by venues that offer locally produced foods as they travel across the state. “As you peruse the directory, you will be amazed with the wide variety of products that Wyoming producers—both big and small—are offering,” he said.

Mission Graduates Celebrate Success in Recovery Journey July 11, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM