Felons Sentenced For Possessing Firearms in Mills And Casper

A Mills man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on June 16.

According to court documents, on May 26, 2023, agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted a controlled purchase of a gun from 39-year-old Donald Ray McIntosh, who was at the time a convicted felon.

The defendant pleaded guilty on Mar. 20.

---

A Casper man was sentenced to eight years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal imposed the sentence on Jun. 26. According to court documents, in August 2023, a Federal Firearm Licensee who was travelling in Wyoming, reported someone broke into his vehicle and stole three firearms including a 9mm pistol, an MP7 machine gun, and a suppressor.

In addition, he reported that $40,000 worth of gold coins were missing. In August 2023, detectives learned that some of the gold coins had been pawned in Casper.

The pawn shop said the man was coming back to pawn more and showed police surveillance video, which led investigators to McCloskey. Agents waited for McCloskey to return to the pawn shop and secured a search warrant for his vehicle.

They discovered the vehicle was stolen and seized the MP7 machine gun and the suppressor. The pistol was not recovered. McCloskey has a felony burglary conviction from 2016 and is not allowed to possess firearms.

These crimes were investigated by DCI and ATF, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood and U.S. Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom.

