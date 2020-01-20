A federal prisoner with a history of violence who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center in late December was back in prison last week, according to U.S. District Court records.

A return of a request warrant said Jeremiah Anthony Mahoney, 45, was taken into custody on Thursday.

However, that document did not say where that happened or where he is incarcerated now. Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Mark Trimble said he couldn't find any other information, either.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons website still lists him as "escaped."

Mahoney left the CRC on the morning of Dec. 26 to report to Healthcare for the Homeless and then perform a job search, according to the complaint written by a U.S. Marshal.

However, he didn't return to the CRC by his designated time of 5 p.m., the Re-Entry Center staff extended the time to 7 p.m., and contacted local law enforcement and hospitals without any results.

Federal authorities did not report him missing until Jan. 6, 12 days after his escape. Court documents did not indicate a reason for the display.

According to federal court records, Mahoney was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised probation in September 2005 after being convicted in a jury trial for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had been convicted in other states and Natrona and Fremont counties' courts of robbery, aggravated assault and battery, burglary and other crimes.

His probation had been revoked twice, and in October 2017 he was sentenced to two years imprisonment to be served consecutively to a sentence handed down in Yellowstone County, Montana.

In October 2019, Mahoney was transferred from a federal prison in Illinois to CRC.

He was scheduled to be released March 19.