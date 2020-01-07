Federal Felon Escapes From Casper Re-Entry Center

A federal prisoner with a history of violence escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center in late December, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court on Monday.

Jeremiah Anthony Mahoney, 45, left the CRC on the morning of Dec. 26 to report to Healthcare for the Homeless and then perform a job search, according to the complaint written by a U.S. Marshal.

However, he didn't return to the CRC by his designated time of 5 p.m., the Re-Entry Center staff extended the time to 7 p.m., and contacted local law enforcement and hospitals without any results.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons was notified as was the U.S. Marshals Service, which received a warrant from a federal magistrate to arrest Mahoney. The complaint did not explain why the U.S. Marshals Service waited 12 days before announcing the escape.

According to federal court records, Mahoney was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised probation in September 2005 after being convicted in a jury trial for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had been convicted in other states and Natrona and Fremont counties' courts of robbery, aggravated assault and battery, burglary and other crimes.

ln May 2014, U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal revoked his probation and was sentenced anew to nearly five years of supervised probation.

His probation was revoked again in April 2016 and was given time served. In October 2017, his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to two years imprisonment to be served consecutively to a sentence handed down in Yellowstone County, Montana.

In October 2019, Mahoney was transferred from a federal prison in Illinois to CRC.

He was scheduled to be released March 19.