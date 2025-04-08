FBI offers reward for Wind River man accused of buying 2 pounds of meth for distribution

CASPER, Wyo. — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Collie Judson Warren, 49, who is wanted in a drug distribution case on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.

The FBI says Warren may be driving a 1993 white Ford pickup truck.

According to a probable cause complaint filed by FBI special agent Luke Williamson, agents were investigating Oscar Espinoza Duarte (Espinoza) as a suspected distributor of methamphetamine. On Feb. 6, agents were watching Espinoza’s home near Kinnear, Wyoming, when a white pickup pulled up. A man, later identified as Warren, went in empty-handed and left with a red Budweiser beer box.

Agents followed Warren as he drove south into Ethete. Warren parked the pickup at a convenience store parking lot and entered the store. According to the complaint, Warren left the store and got into the passenger side of another vehicle that drove away. Law enforcement pulled the vehicle over and identified Warren as the person who had left Espinoza’s residence with the red-colored package.

“Agents standing next to the pickup Warren left in the convenience store parking lot could see into the bed of the pickup,” the affidavit said. “From their position and without reaching into the pickup bed or moving anything, they saw a red Budweiser beer box. … The box was positioned so agents could see inside of the box without entering the pickup bed.”

“Inside of the box, agents saw what they recognized from their training and experience as a clear baggie containing a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine,” the affidavit said.

The box was photographed in place and seized. Agents removed two separate baggies from inside of the box, each containing what appeared to be approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine.

The substance tested presumptive positive for meth and weighed just over 2 pounds between the bags, the affidavit said.

