Hanlon named new 4-H educator for UW Extension

TORRINGTON, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension recently welcomed Shelbie Hanlon as a new 4-H youth development educator.

Hanlon graduated from UW with a degree in animal science in 2021. During her time at UW, she was a member of the livestock and meat judging teams.

After graduating from UW, Hanlon volunteered as a livestock judging coach with Scotts Bluff County 4-H in Nebraska. She coordinated judging events and taught 4-H members how to analyze livestock traits and present their findings to judges. Hanlon said this experience helped her appreciate the work that 4-H leaders and volunteers do.

Most recently, Hanlon served as an English teacher at Lingle Fort Laramie High School. She believes her experience with youth development, community outreach and designing educational programming will help her empower young 4-H’ers.

“I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to engage with youth in a meaningful way and help them develop skills that will serve them for a lifetime,” Hanlon said. “As a former member myself, I see this job as a way to give back to the program that helped shape who I am today.”

Hanlon currently works part time and can be found in the Goshen County office on Fridays. She will begin working full time starting Monday, June 2.

