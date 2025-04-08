Obituary: Katherine N. Majerus

Katherine N. Majerus: 1953 – 2025

Kathy transitioned from this life in the comfort of her Las Vegas home on April 2, 2025. She was born on January 18, 1953, in Douglas, Wyoming, to Robert “Bruce” Rawdon and Myrtle (Huxtable) Rawdon. She grew up in Glenrock, graduating with the class of 1971.

Kathy played drums during high school, participated in the Pep Club and Future Teachers of America. Afternoons and weekends were spent swimming in Deer Creek or roller skating at the vet’s hall. Kathy was active in Job’s Daughters and was elected Bethel Queen. From early on, Kathy decided to live the feral life, and she did.

After high school, Kathy worked as a police dispatcher for the Casper Police Department and was also a POST-certified Peace Officer. Kathy and Dana moved to Douglas, where Kathy took the position of dispatch supervisor for the Douglas Police Department. During the long night shifts, Kathy was known to lock a specific officer out of dispatch. It was that officer, Larry Majerus, that won her heart. Kathy and her daughter, Dana, and Larry, along with his daughters, Theresa and Jessi, built a family together.

Kathy was placed on earth to help people find peace. After graduating with her Master of Social Work degree from Denver University, Kathy began her career as a licensed clinical social worker, focusing on trauma healing. Kathy found her place, and her life’s work bloomed. Kathy was the director of the Eastern Wyoming Mental Health Center in Douglas, WY, and opened the “Trauma Healing Center” after her move to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Kathy was the pioneer behind mental health awareness in the law enforcement and first responder communities. Kathy would never accept it, saying, “They did the work,” but many people credit her for saving their lives.

Kathy traveled the world with some of her favorite people. Bags of clothing, vitamins, and supplies were delivered to an orphanage in Madagascar and again to a woman’s shelter in Brazil. She caught a 55lb King Salmon in Alaska, was escorted off a plane in Denmark, and she was educated on the effects of an authentic Belgium beer. When you think of Kathy, many will think of Greyhounds. Kathy loved rescues and played a crucial role in saving Greyhounds rescued from the tracks. She was active in adopting, fostering, rehabbing, transporting, and assisting with spay/neuter clinics in Nunn, Colorado, with “Almost Home for Hounds.” Kathy also threw the meanest fast pitch, soaked up the sun in her many gardens, and continued to adopt the unadoptable.

Kathy lived every single bit of her life and never met a stranger. It may have been a villager in a faraway country, a single mother working on Christmas Eve, or a lost man walking through the meal line at the mission on Thanksgiving Day. Kathy took her time and got to know people as individuals. Everyone walked away feeling that someone out there truly cared about them.

Kathy leaves behind her legacy, family, and friends who loved her dearly. Her love for over 42 years, Larry Majerus; Dana (Jeremiah) Pinkerton of Glenrock; Theresa (Carl) Lembke of Encampment; Jessica Majerus of Casper, Wyoming; Nicole (Hall) Sawyer of Laramie, Wyoming; Terrin Fauber; Abby Pinkerton (Ama’s soul sister); Evelyn Sherwin; and Miles Sawyer; mother, Myrtle Rawdon; sister, Mary Rawdon; Ron Cook; brother, Rick Rawdon; and Terri Saul, all of Glenrock; uncle, Howard and aunt, Norma Huxtable of Douglas; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who became family to Kathy.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Robert “Bruce” Rawdon; and older brother, Robert (Bob) Rawdon.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 2, at the Christ Episcopal Church in Douglas, Wyoming. with the Reverend Bobbe Fitzhugh officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Kathy requested memorial contributions to the animal shelter of your choosing, the Arbor Day Foundation, or your local Meals on Wheels organization.