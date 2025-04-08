Wyoming Game and Fish Department announces WY Hunt Fish Opportunity for youth and women

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently announced an application opportunity for the 2025 Table Mountain Elk Hunt.

That’s according to a release from the Game and Fish Department, which stated that the opportunity is a mentored hunt through the WY Hunt Fish program. It is coordinated by the Table Mountain Outfitters.

“This event is designed to teach first-time youth and women hunters the basic skills used in elk hunting,” the release states. “During the three-day hunt, participants will learn safe firearm handling, scouting, field dressing, and blood tracking skills.”

The release notes that each of these skills will be used during the mentored hunt to harvest a cow elk.

“We are excited to offer this event for the third year through our WY Hunt Fish program. This is a great opportunity for beginners to learn all about elk hunting,” said William Poole, Game and Fish recruitment, retention and reactivation coordinator. “WY Hunt Fish is a Game and Fish initiative to support NGOs hosting hunting and fishing skill-building events and mentored hunting and fishing programs.”

According to the release, there will be three separate elk hunting opportunities. One will be for youth hunters, one will be for adult women and one will be for female guardian/youth pairs.

“For guardian/youth pairs, each individual must complete an application,” the release states. “Lodging in either Newcastle or Chugwater, food, and equipment are provided for this program. Table Mountain Outfitters will facilitate the elk application process upon acceptance to the program. All participants will be required to purchase an elk license and conservation stamp (for a total cost of $64.50). There are no additional fees associated with these mentored hunts.”

The sessions are as follows:

Session 1: Mom/female guardian and youth

Location: Newcastle Date: Aug. 13–16, 2025

Location: Newcastle Date: Aug. 16–19, 2025

Location: Chugwater Date: Aug. 19–22, 2025

Applications for the hunt can be found here.

Applications are due by May 15 at 11:59 p.m.

“The Table Mountain Elk Hunt is a WY Hunt Fish program coordinated by Table Mountain Outfitters. If your organization is interested in hosting an event through the WY Hunt Fish recruitment program, contact William Poole at william.poole@wyo.gov,” the release notes.