Aquatic Center to host annual Water Egg Hunt in Casper on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Family Aquatic Center will host its annual Water Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 12.
According to a release, families are invited to participate in the hunt, where they will search for hidden, floating and submerged eggs in exchange for prizes. The event also includes multiple Easter-themed crafts and games.
“This is a great opportunity for the Casper community to be active and have fun in the pool,” said Recreation Coordinator for City of Casper Aquatics Mariah Spearman in the release.
Egg hunting sessions run about 45 minutes each, and parents can bring their children for one of two sessions from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Admission is $10 per child ages 5–12 and $3 for children 4 and under. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult in the water. There is no charge for accompanying adults.
Spots are limited, so families are encouraged to sign up early online or by calling 307-235-8383.
Easter Egg/Basket Ideas for Children and Teens
Gallery Credit: Lauren Dearmond
The best-selling Easter candies in America - Ranked
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant