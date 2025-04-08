Obituaries: Fountain; Hooker

loading...

Mary Lou Fountain: 1939 – 2025

Mary Lou (Hensley) Fountain, beloved family matriarch, left this earthly garden on March 31st, 2025.

She was born in Unionville, Missouri to Homer and Cuma Hensley on August 23, 1939. She grew up on a dairy farm with her older sister Marita and younger siblings, Carol and Melvin. Mary Lou attended school in Unionville partway through High School, then while in Colorado, she met the man who would become the love of her life, David Jean Fountain.

David whisked her away to a small town in Missouri so they could elope (but not Unionville, because Uncle Charlie was on the town council and he and Aunt Marie wouldn’t have agreed to their union since Mary Lou was underage!) But she didn’t need to ask permission, because she knew David was the one. A lot of others were on board with their marriage; when they walked in to get the required blood test, everyone was so happy to see her that the test didn’t cost them a thing. And, though they had the money to pay the preacher who married them, that preacher declared “It looks like you better keep that $10 bill!” As David said, “Everything was free because they liked us!” They brought her sister, Carol, along as a witness, but wouldn’t you know, Carol sat in the car and missed the whole thing! This year would have marked David and Mary Lou’s 70th Anniversary.

They traveled around quite a bit, starting a family along the way. Debbie was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Annette, in San Angelo, Texas. And Randy was born in Tacoma, Washington. David was stationed overseas in Japan for a two-year tour; and spent some time in Vietnam as well. They continued traveling throughout the years, finally taking a dream vacation to Alaska in 2019.

They finally settled in Wyoming in 1974, where Mary Lou became an award-winning realtor! She started Equity Brokers with Mary Hales, then worked at Coldwell Bankers for a time. She retired from Stratton Real Estate around 1994/95, having held some of the highest Realtor Awards throughout the years.

Mary Lou did more than sell homes; she and David built their forever home along a “bumpy road” in East Glenrock in 1977; moving into the house in 1978. Once they were there, they filled the place with beloved pets inside and out. (Well, most were beloved. A few family members have memories of dodging attacks from Tom the turkey!) They had the horses: Charlie, Arco, Whiskey and Stacy. As her grandchildren said, “We were the kids who got a pony for Christmas!” They also had Tusla, the pet fox they raised from a kit, and who lived in the house with them. And in June of 2016, there was Lil Bit, a newborn, orphaned deer that tender-hearted Mary Lou rescued, bottle-fed and raised. But no matter how many pets and people came and went throughout the years, Mary Lou kept an impeccably clean house, one that would’ve passed a white-glove inspection at any time!

Mary Lou loved nature, and tending to her flowers and flowerbeds. She loved to cook; some of her specialties were enchiladas, chicken soup, French toast, fried chicken and candied apples. Traditions were important to her too, like Christmastime baking with the family, and yearly hunting trips. In fact, though she was wildly independent, she was also fiercely dedicated to her family, never forgetting to send cards for birthdays, anniversaries, or any other special occasion.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Cuma Hensley; her sister, Marita Frolher; daughter, Mary Annette Brown; great grandson-in-law, Anthony; and great- great-grandchild, Amais.

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 70 years, David; her daughter, Debbie; her son-in-law, John Conaway; and their children: Jeni (Matt,) Chrissy (Chris,) Heather (Morgan) and Amanda (Colton,); daughter, Annette’s children: Michelle (Cory,) Lester (Stisha,) Amy (Brandon) and Rodney; and their son, Randy and his children: David (Steph,) Jay (Amanda) and Kelly. She is also survived by great-grandchildren: Emily, Andrea, Ashton, Zach, Logan, Ella, Alice, Josephine, Genevieve, Brody, Braylee, Bridger, Alison, Leland, Hunter, David, Wesley, Cooper, Kyleigh, Andrew, Rylee, Jazzmyne, Bridgette, Aiden, Jayce, Ashly and Kelly; and great-great-grandchildren, Kaden and Adelesia,

A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. on Wed. Apr. 9, 2025 at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Adams officiating. Interment will follow in Glenrock Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Then, at 2 p.m., please join the family for a reception at the Eagles Club at 306 N. Durbin in Casper.

Thomas Michael Hooker: 1956 – 2025

Born and raised in Casper, Wyoming.

Tom is survived by his wife, Annette; three children: Sheri (Cip), Tania (James), Michael; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and nieces, Toni (Ryan) and Kathy (Glen).

Tom loved Christmas and spent every year growing out his white beard and hair to be Santa for his grandkids and children’s church.

Celebration of Life Service was held at Rock AG Church in Thornton, Colorado on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Presbyterian St Luke’s hospital ICU unit.