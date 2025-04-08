19-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in Connection to March Knife Stabbing in Casper

The Casper Police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection to a knife stabbing incident that happened on March 21st on North Park Street in Casper.

Evan Kirkendall has been charged with one county of felony aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The investigation began around 7 pm on Friday, March 21st, when Casper Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing. The reporting party said their friend, a juvenile, had been stabbed at a residence on North Park Street and was on the way to the hospital.

The incident was witnessed by multiple individuals and recorded on a home security system. The victim and the suspect were known to each other. CPD says the assault appears to have taken place due to an argument occurring between the two individuals.

Through ongoing investigative work, detectives learned that Kirkendall invited the victim, a 17-year-old male, to his home during an argument that began on the phone.

The victim drove to Kirkendall’s home; friends of the victim followed and arrived shortly after and witnessed the incident.

According to CPD, the victim and Kirkendall stood at the front door arguing back and forth when the victim stepped into the doorway of the home, and Kirkendall attacked him with a knife, stabbing him several times. The victim and a friend then got into a vehicle and drove to the hospital.

The victim sustained serious injuries and continues to undergo medical treatment.

On Tuesday, April 1st, criminal charges related to the assault were forwarded to the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.

Yesterday, April 7th, a felony arrest warrant for Kirkendall was issued. Detectives went to Kirkendall’s home, where he was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Natrona County jail.

Kirkendall appeared in Circuit Court today, April 8th, and remains incarcerated on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

This case remains under active investigation by the Casper Police Department.