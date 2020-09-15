Faulty Pump Blamed for Residence Fire in Casper on Tuesday

A malfunctioning pump motor attached to a habitat for aquatic pets caused a fire in the basement of a residence in southwest Casper during the noon hour on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched at 12:01 p.m. to the residence in the 1700 block of South Holly Street where they found smoke and fire coming from the basement.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The occupants of the home safely evacuated after being alerted by smoke alarms. They received assistance from the Natrona County Burn Fund.

Five units, the on-duty battalion chief, chief officers, and an investigator from Casper Fire- EMS responded. Casper Police officers and an ambulance from Wyoming Medical Center also responded.

Technicians from Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy also assisted.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds everyone that working smoke alarms save lives. Test every smoke alarm in your home, and replace the batteries if indicated. Make sure everyone in your home understands the sound of a smoke alarm and knows how to respond.

Newer smoke alarms are designed with non-replaceable -- long-life -- batteries, and are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.

For smoke alarms that do not have non-replaceable batteries, start or continue a yearly replacement plan.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: