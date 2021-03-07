The wildland fire east of Casper on Sunday afternoon burned over 76 acres, according to the Casper Fire-EMS Department on Sunday evening.

No injuries were reported nor were any structures damaged, the department said.

Natrona County Fire District crews are monitoring the area.

The fire in the Elkhorn Creek drainage near Scenic Drive started about 1 p.m.

The fire moved generally northeast through moderate to heavy fuels.

Despite pleas to avoid the area while firefighting crews worked, traffic on Wyoming Boulevard was clogged.

Traffic was diverted from Wyoming Boulevard to East 12th Street.

The Casper Fire-EMS Department said the responding agencies included itself, the Natrona County Fire Protection District, Casper Mountain Fire, Evansville Fire, Bar Nunn Fire, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and the Natrona International Airport Crash Fire.

Casper Fire-EMS posted photos of the blaze and firefighters on its Facebook page.

This story will be updated.

Ashlee Dawn Kraft-Spurlin

