Fire in Southwest Casper Severely Damages House on Monday

A fire rendered a house uninhabitable in southwest Casper late Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

About 5:30 p.m., callers reported smoke coming from the roof of a single family residence in the 3400 block of Ridgecrest Drive, and that the smoke was increasing in intensity.

Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area, extinguished it there and in other void spaces, and determined no fire extended to the attic.

The two occupants of the home were not there, but a dog was found dead inside.

Casper-EMS investigators determined accidental heat from a plugged-in kitchen appliance ignited nearby combustible materials. The fire then spread into the cabinets and elsewhere in the kitchen.

The residence sustained significant fire and smoke damage and the occupants will not be able to return. They were assisted by the City/County Fire Burn Fund.

Six Casper Fire-EMS units responded with 15 personnel, chief officers and investigators. The Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police, Black Hills Energy, and Rocky Mountain Power also responded.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds residents to use caution with heat-producing cooking appliances. Make sure they are turned off when cooking is complete, and unplug them, too. Maintain a safe distance between appliances and combustibles such as paper, plastics and food.

For fire safety tips or assistance, please call the Casper Fire-EMS Department at 235-8222 during normal business hours.

