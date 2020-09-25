Plumbing Work Starts Fire; Casper Fire-EMS Puts It Out

Firefighters on Friday morning quickly extinguished a structure fire in east-central Casper, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

People who called dispatch about 8 a.m. reported seeing smoke coming from a single family residence in the 200 block of North Lowell Street.

Firefighters found smoke from the attic area, immediately began a fire attack, searched the residence, and brought the fire under control within minutes.

The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire and was under renovation.

There were no injuries reported.

A fire investigator determined the cause was accidental and the result of plumbing work that had been performed earlier. The fire started in a wall and extended into the roof structure.

The structure was moderately damaged by the fire with the most significant structural damage to the attic space.

Four engines, one truck responded and the on-duty battalion chief responded. Other responding agencies included Casper police, the Wyoming Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Power, Black Hills Energy, and the City of Casper's solid waste division.

The marked the second recent fire caused by plumbing work.

Casper Fire-EMS says people should maintain a watch where any combustibles have been exposed to open flame devices such as a butane torch. Always have some means, such as an extinguisher or water, to put out a fire while work is being done.

Only attempt to extinguish small fires and call 911 immediately.

