Firefighters Put Out Small Fire at Mobile Home in West Casper

No injuries were reported at a structure fire in west Casper on Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

Firefighters responded to the call at 5:30 p.m. about fire in the exterior entrance to a single-wide, single-family mobile home in the 300 block of Columbine.

They put the fire with a portable extinguisher, and remaining hotspots were extinguished using hand lines.

Firefighters checked the interior of the mobile home and didn't find any find anyone inside nor any extensions of the fire. They ventilated light smoke.

Before firefighters arrived, the two occupants saw the fire and got out of the mobile home.

Interior damage was minimal. Despite moderate damage to the exterior, the occupants we're able to return to the residence.

The cause of the fire is not known and remains under investigation.

Twelve personnel from Casper Fire-EMS responded, as did a Natrona County Fire District inspector, the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Medical Center.

The Casper Fire-EMS Department recently has seen an increase in structure fires, with a variety of causes including improperly disposed smoking materials and accidents in kitchens.

The department continues to encourage the safe disposal of smoking materials in a proper, non-flammable containers, and douse with water or place in a container with water.

Likewise, assure proper installation and maintenance of smoke alarms.

The Casper Fire-EMS department can help with installation or battery changes of smoke alarms, and can provide and install them for those unable to otherwise obtain them.

For assistance or more information, call 235-8222 during normal business hours.

