Fire Destroys Recreational Vehicle in West Casper

A fire destroyed a recreational vehicle and its contents in west Casper early Thursday morning, according to a prepared statement from the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

Firefighters were called shortly before 4 a.m. to the 6500 block of Dee Lyle Circle where they found a fifth-wheel RV fully involved in fire, which was threatening a nearby residence.

They brought the fire under control within minutes and checked the residence to make sure there was no extension of the fire to that structure.

There were no occupants in the RV, and there were no injuries.

The nearby residence sustained some heat damage to the siding and the exterior of the roof. Some nearby vehicles also sustained heat damage.

Investigators determined the fire was an accident, caused by an extension cord that was modified to provide power to the RV.

Besides the investigators, three engines, one battalion chief, the Casper Police Department, the Wyoming Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Power representatives responded to the fire.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds people to never make modifications to electrical systems, especially to extension cords.

Use extension cords only for their intended purpose and on a temporary basis. They should not be used and/or modified to replace a permanent electric supply.

Likewise, use caution with the load that is placed on the extension cord and that it is less than the capacity of the cord.

Get our free mobile app

PHOTOS: 1923 Cole Creek Train Wreck in Wyoming