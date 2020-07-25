Casper Police and Casper Fire-EMS responded to a fire in a kitchen area in the CY Apartments, 664 CY Ave., on Saturday.

Meanwhile, residents are advised to avoid the area as the fire remains under investigation, Police Sgt. Josh Albrecht said.

The call came in at 5:31 p.m. about smoke in the second floor of the building, which was quickly evacuated, Albrecht said.

Casper Fire-EMS Battalion Chief Jeff Kuhn said the fire was confined to the cooking area of the apartment and quickly knocked down.

Firefighters brought in fans to clear the smoke.

While there were no obvious injuries, a boy had been covered with soot and was being cleaned in an ambulance from the Wyoming Medical Center.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Casper Fire-EMS.

