Fatal shooting, multiple victims reported in Big Horn County

(Big Horn County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)

Credit: Greg Hirst /

CASPER, Wyo. — Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn reported multiple gunshot victims and at least one fatality in a Byron home on Monday, according to a social media release.

Deputies acted on a 911 call for shots fired at a residence on the south side of the Town of Byron around 1:30 p.m. Monday, the release said. The sheriff’s office responded alongside Wyoming Highway Patrol and Lovell Police Department personnel and immediately secured the residence.

“While securing the residence law enforcement officers observed multiple victims of gunshots within the residence, both alive and deceased,” the release said. “Multiple individuals were transported by ambulance to North Big Horn Hospital in Lovell, Wyoming for emergency care.”

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations was called to help process the scene. Blackburn said no further press releases will be issued at this stage.

“At this time there is no active threat to the citizens of Big Horn County,” Blackburn wrote. “Our hearts and prayers go out to all those who have been affected by this tragedy.”

Byron is a town of about 600 people along U.S. Highway 14 southwest of Lovell.

