[UPDATE] Suspect in theft of goods valued over $100,000 arrested

[UPDATE] The NCSO announced Monday afternoon that the suspect has been arrested.

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding burglary suspect Kenneth (Kenny) Tennyson. In a release on Monday, the NCSO said Tennyson has an active felony warrant for 10 counts of theft and one count of burglary.

The case relates to more than $100,000 of stolen property that was recovered by deputies in late November 2024.

“Tennyson is described as a 49-year-old white male, approximately 6’0″ tall and 240 pounds, with green eyes and black hair,” the release said. “If you have information on the whereabouts of Kenny Tennyson please contact Investigator Cory Brooks at (307) 235-9282 or make a report through the dispatch center.”

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling or texting 307-577-8477. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

“The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the peace of our county and ensuring it is a safe place to live, work, and visit,” the NCSO said.

(NCSO)